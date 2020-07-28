Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Norma Group (NOEJ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Norma Group (ETR: NOEJ):

7/17/2020 – Norma Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/17/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €28.00 ($31.46) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €19.00 ($21.35) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €25.00 ($28.09) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €37.00 ($41.57) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOEJ stock opened at €24.78 ($27.84) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.47. Norma Group SE has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($16.16) and a fifty-two week high of €42.06 ($47.26). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $789.55 million and a P/E ratio of 15.76.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Norma Group SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norma Group SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.