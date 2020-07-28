Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fastly (FSLY)

Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/10/2020 – Fastly was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/10/2020 – Fastly was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/10/2020 – Fastly was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2020 – Fastly was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/8/2020 – Fastly was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

7/6/2020 – Fastly was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -119.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $1,923,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,533,451.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $322,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,247,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,364 in the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fastly by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after buying an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,541,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 704,498.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,359,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,682 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,654,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 583,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 334,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

