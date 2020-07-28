Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ABB (ABBN)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ABB (VTX: ABBN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 7/23/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 22 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/23/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 27 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/23/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 27 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/22/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 17.50 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 7/22/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 16.50 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 7/22/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 20 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/15/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 17.50 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 7/14/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 20 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/13/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 16.50 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 7/13/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 22 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/8/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 21 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/6/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 17.50 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 6/11/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 24 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/11/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 22 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/10/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 16.50 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 6/5/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 19 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABB Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aimia Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.86
Aimia Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.86
TMX Group Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $121.66
TMX Group Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $121.66
Geodrill Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.49
Geodrill Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.49
NexJ Systems Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
NexJ Systems Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Water Technologies International Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Water Technologies International Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.51
Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.51


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report