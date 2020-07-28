Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ABB (ABBN)

ABB (VTX: ABBN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/23/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 22 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 27 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 27 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 17.50 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 16.50 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 20 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 17.50 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 20 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 16.50 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 22 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 21 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 17.50 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 24 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 22 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 16.50 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 19 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABB Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

