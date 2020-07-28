2,500 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDIV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 917.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of WDIV stock opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $72.20.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.