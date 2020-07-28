Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $121,000 in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000.

TOK opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.37. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $76.43.

