Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 12,433 Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 232,140 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,831,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 171,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 55.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

TGP stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $139.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.54 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

