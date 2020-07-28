Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,278 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after buying an additional 50,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 25,161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth about $1,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $152,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHE. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti raised their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

NYSE BHE opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $747.34 million, a P/E ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $37.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.62%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

