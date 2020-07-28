Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,339 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares during the period. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $664.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.58.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

