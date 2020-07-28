Invesco Ltd. Takes Position in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of TransEnterix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransEnterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransEnterix by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 180,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TransEnterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TransEnterix by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 618,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 64,425 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. TransEnterix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransEnterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

