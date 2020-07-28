Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,877,854 Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877,854 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 48.5% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 333.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. Equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio acquired 30,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,335,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,358.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

TXMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

