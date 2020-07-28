Invesco Ltd. Acquires Shares of 17,448 Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 586,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 17,082,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,465,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Gavin Wood bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $53,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $4,665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.41. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.62% and a negative net margin of 7,324.48%. On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.