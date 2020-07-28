Invesco Ltd. Buys New Stake in Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of Intellicheck at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $678,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $634,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $314,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the period.

Intellicheck stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24. Intellicheck Inc has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

IDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellicheck currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Intellicheck Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

