Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE RRTS opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.98. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

