Invesco Ltd. Sells 24,043 Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,043 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BBVA Banco Frances were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 127,615 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 87,179 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $964.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $12.16.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 26.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on BBAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

