Invesco Ltd. Purchases 63,001 Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 127.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Town Sports International worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Town Sports International in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

NASDAQ:CLUB opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Town Sports International Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.