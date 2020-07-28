Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Libbey worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Libbey by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Libbey by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Libbey by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Libbey by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30,957 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:LBY opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Libbey Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

