Invesco Ltd. Sells 15,391 Shares of New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.26% of New Home worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWHM. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in New Home in the first quarter worth $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New Home by 759.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 76,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in New Home by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New Home in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in New Home in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered New Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

NYSE:NWHM opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. New Home Company Inc has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.94.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $132.03 million for the quarter.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

