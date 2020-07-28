Invesco Ltd. Invests $64,000 in Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nantkwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nantkwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Nantkwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nantkwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nantkwest news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 13,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $123,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,204,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,838,187. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 28,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $154,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,306,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,187,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,045 in the last ninety days. 72.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NK stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Nantkwest Inc has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 3.14.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 112,350.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NK. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nantkwest in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK)

