ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stake Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 386,778 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 45,818.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,151,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,305,000 after buying an additional 19,109,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after buying an additional 1,439,997 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 957.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 1,191,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 101.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 661,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 453,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of IMGN opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

