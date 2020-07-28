Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) by 298.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 111,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Endologix were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Endologix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Endologix in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. King Wealth acquired a new position in Endologix in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Endologix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endologix alerts:

ELGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Endologix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ELGX opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.73. Endologix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $7.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 63.96% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endologix, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.