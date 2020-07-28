Invesco Ltd. Invests $97,000 in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 90.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 178,897 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 386,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 31,442 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 15.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 34.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,318.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 265,189 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

NYSE TV opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. Grupo Televisa SAB has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.