Invesco Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Aravive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 19,653 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Aravive by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 82,462 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aravive by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aravive by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aravive alerts:

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Aravive Inc has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 12.36.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.36). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aravive Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ARAV shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.