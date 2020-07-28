Invesco Ltd. Invests $76,000 in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,784 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of VAALCO Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,747,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 120,835 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,710,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 172,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 159,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 24,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGY stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.72. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 68.24% and a positive return on equity of 20.26%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

