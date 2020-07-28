Invesco Ltd. Invests $102,000 in New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in New Age Beverages by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New Age Beverages by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in New Age Beverages by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in New Age Beverages by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 62,217 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on New Age Beverages in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

New Age Beverages stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $212.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. New Age Beverages Corp has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.98.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 44.30% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

