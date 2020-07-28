Motus (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74, 683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

Motus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOTUY)

Motus Holdings Limited operates in the automotive sector. It operates through four segments: Import and Distribution, Retail and Rental, Motor-Related Financial Services, and Aftermarket Parts. The Import and Distribution segment imports and distributes passenger and light commercial vehicles and parts to a network of dealerships, car rental companies, fleets, and government institutions in South Africa.

