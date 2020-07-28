China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26, approximately 377,680 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 312,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of China Xiangtai Food at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company provides shredded meat, sliced meat, meat stuffing, pickled meat, lamb and offal, sausage, bacon, steamed meat, breaded chicken, and spicy meat products.

