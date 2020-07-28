Grand Fortune High Grade (LON:GFHG) Shares Down 63%

Grand Fortune High Grade Limited (LON:GFHG) shares dropped 63% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), approximately 198,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.95.

Grand Fortune High Grade Company Profile (LON:GFHG)

Grand Fortune High Grade Limited develops and operates financial training courses in China. It offers family office operations training, wealth management certification, capital management and operation, and SME practice training courses, as well as online financial education services. The company was formerly known as New Horizons Ultra Limited and changed its name to Grand Fortune High Grade Limited in May 2016.

