Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13, approximately 12,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 40,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Epsilon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $82.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 10.14%.

In other Epsilon Energy news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,284,918 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $3,739,111.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Epsilon Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Epsilon Energy worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

