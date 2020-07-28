Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Shares Down 0.6%

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 400 ($4.92) and last traded at GBX 409.50 ($5.04), 368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 412 ($5.07).

The company has a market cap of $230.87 million and a PE ratio of 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 383.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 435.42.

About Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD)

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.