Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25, approximately 12,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 50,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

USIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 59.08% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

