FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.25 and last traded at $41.25, 41,099 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 23,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000.

