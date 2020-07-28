X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Shares Up 1%

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50, 42,253 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 110,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37.

