SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) Trading Up 0.9%

Jul 28th, 2020

SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.58 and last traded at $33.58, approximately 109 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 7.11% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

