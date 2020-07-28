Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.14 and last traded at $87.07, approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 40,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.84.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Motus Stock Price Down 4.3%
Motus Stock Price Down 4.3%
China Xiangtai Food Stock Price Down 3.1%
China Xiangtai Food Stock Price Down 3.1%
Grand Fortune High Grade Shares Down 63%
Grand Fortune High Grade Shares Down 63%
Epsilon Energy Stock Price Up 0.3%
Epsilon Energy Stock Price Up 0.3%
Aptitude Software Group Shares Down 0.6%
Aptitude Software Group Shares Down 0.6%
Usio Stock Price Up 0.4%
Usio Stock Price Up 0.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report