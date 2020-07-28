Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.14 and last traded at $87.07, approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 40,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.84.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.