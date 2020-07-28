Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $83.25 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $431.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,258,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 485,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

