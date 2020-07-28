Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Receives Buy Rating from KeyCorp

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DNKN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $70.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.73.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 118,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,311 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,252,000 after acquiring an additional 46,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

