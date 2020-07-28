Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Receives Buy Rating from KeyCorp

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DNKN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.
Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $70.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.73.
In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 118,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,311 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,252,000 after acquiring an additional 46,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.
About Dunkin Brands Group
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.