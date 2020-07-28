Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Given Buy Rating at KeyCorp

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:OXM opened at $43.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. The company has a market cap of $726.32 million, a PE ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.25. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $80.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.43 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

