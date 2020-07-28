IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 62.47% from the stock’s current price.

INFO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $79.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,500 shares of company stock worth $14,632,750. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 465.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $14,128,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

