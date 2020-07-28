Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $330.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

Intuit stock opened at $296.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.22 and its 200 day moving average is $276.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $314.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 33.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

