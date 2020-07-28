Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

Shares of ACI opened at $15.24 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

