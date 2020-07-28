Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Earns “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $76.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

HAS stock opened at $71.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,720,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,039,000 after buying an additional 309,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,227,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,842,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,935,000 after purchasing an additional 190,606 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $154,444,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,671,000 after purchasing an additional 146,578 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

