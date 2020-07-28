National Bank Financial Upgrades Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) to “Buy”

Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALARF. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Alaris Royalty in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alaris Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Alaris Royalty from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

ALARF stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. Alaris Royalty has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

