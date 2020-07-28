Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

ONTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.24 on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.18.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 340.18% and a negative net margin of 876.56%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 1,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 599,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94,535 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

