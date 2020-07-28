Facebook’s (FB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $233.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,799 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

