2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barrington Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barrington Research to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWOU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.77.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.78. 2U has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,084,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,971 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 692.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 18,081.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 99.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

