Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of AXNX opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 9.31. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $41.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 2341.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $587,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,159,184.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $1,714,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,386.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,129 shares of company stock worth $7,990,904. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

