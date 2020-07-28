Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.95, approximately 29,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 73,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.