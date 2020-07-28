Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC) Shares Up 1.2%

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC) rose 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15, approximately 69 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.