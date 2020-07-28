Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $19.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

