Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.
Shares of TBPH stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.
