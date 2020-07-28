TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.01.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FTI. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,640,000 after buying an additional 4,875,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,288,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,487,000 after buying an additional 2,049,316 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,792,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000,000 after buying an additional 1,705,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,384,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,884 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
