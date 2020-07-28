TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTI. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,640,000 after buying an additional 4,875,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,288,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,487,000 after buying an additional 2,049,316 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,792,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000,000 after buying an additional 1,705,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,384,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,884 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.